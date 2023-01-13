MONTGOMERY — Governor Kay Ivey on Thursday announced that more than $40 million in state transportation funding is being awarded to cities and counties for various road and bridge projects.

Locally, $900,000 was awarded to Marshall County to provide access management at Alabama 69 at Sunset Drive, including traffic signal upgrades. Local matching funds of $71,000 will be used to partially fund the project.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.