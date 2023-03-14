MONTGOMERY — In one of her first official actions following the 2023 State of the State Address, Governor Kay Ivey last week signed Executive Order 735, delivering on her commitment to making state government work with greater efficiency and accountability for the people of Alabama.

“Sometimes, the best thing government can do is just get out of the way and allow the people to handle their business,” said Governor Ivey. “In many cases, government regulations that were necessary a decade ago have outlived their usefulness, and it’s time for that to change. This order directs state executive branch agencies to find where they can better serve our people, and I look forward to seeing its impact result in positive changes soon.”

