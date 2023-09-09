RAINSVILLE -- The DeKalb County Board of Education met on Thursday, Aug, 24, and tapped a former Geraldine High School principal to again take on leadership duties at the school.
The board approved a three-year contract with Robert Richey as the principal of Geraldine High School. Richey, previously served as Geraldine’s principal from 2009-2012.
Geraldine School holds a special place in Richey’s heart. His grandfather was one of the carpenters who built the original school and his grandmother taught there for many years. He, along with all his family graduated from Geraldine.
Richey is excited to once again be at the helm at Geraldine.
“I felt I still had some things to contribute to my community,” Richey said. “Also, with the salary increase and the price of everything else increasing, I felt this was what I needed to do.”
Superintendent Wayne Lyles announced that the DeKalb County Board of Education had received valuable grants for the school system, and he thanked Tara Kirby, parental engagement specialist, and all who helped in obtaining these two grants, totaling $676,388.
A $210,000 College and Career Readiness grant will fund college and career technical school visits for parents and students, a career fair, parent workshops for high school parents, ACT and WorkKeys preparations, and Dual Enrollment.
DeKalb also received a School Safety grant in the amount of $466,388 for DeKalb County Schools to provide two-way radios and AED systems to all campuses, increased access control entrances, and additions to camera systems.
The Board approved the following bids:
• Petroleum Products - Cedar Bluff Oil Co., Inc.
• CNP Orange Juice Bid - Borden Dairy
• New Ider Softball and Concession Stand - P&C Construction
The Board approved the early graduation of Bentley Coffey from Fyffe High School.
Lyles proudly announced that Plainview High School, Fyffe High School and Ider High School received the honor of being recognized as the 2023-2023 U.S. News & World Report Best High School in the United States.
Lyles also announced that the Sylvania Stadium lights are working and the final inspection is set for Sept. 1. Lyles said the Collinsville Gym project has an anticipated completion date of October 1, 2023.
Board Members Kelly Armstrong (Level 2), Carol Hiett ( Level 4) and Randy Peppers (Level 4), were recognized for their 2023 AASB School Board Member Academy Achievements.
The next meeting of the DeKalb County Board of Education will be held on Sept. 14. A final budget hearing will be presented at 4:30 p.m. in the meeting room at the Facilities Building with the regular session beginning at 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.