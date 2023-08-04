With Purple Heart Day approaching on Aug. 7, Scooter’s Coffee will give customers the opportunity to support Wounded Warriors Family Support (WWFS), an organization that helps wounded veterans and their families heal, recover and connect with needed services and resources. Between Aug. 2-11, Scooter’s Coffee customers can support Wounded Warriors Family Support by adding a donation to their order.
“Scooter’s Coffee is proud to join forces with Wounded Warriors Family Support for a sixth consecutive year to help combat-wounded veterans and families of veterans wounded, injured or killed in action,” said Bill Black, Chief Community Officer for Scooter’s Coffee, LLC. “Courage is an important core value at Scooter’s Coffee. We thank veterans for their sacrifices and courage in serving our country. With the help of Wounded Warriors Family Support, veterans and their families continue to demonstrate courage in overcoming the challenges they face in life.”
Since 2018, Scooter’s Coffee has raised over $154,700 for WWFS to help provide caregiver respite services to military families.
All donations will directly support Wounded Warriors Family Support programs, such as its Caregiver Respite Program, which is designed to provide respite and supplemental services to wounded veterans, allowing them to enjoy a higher quality of life. Resources include meals, housekeeping, medical travel grants and in-home care services. These help relieve the physical, mental and emotional burdens of family members who navigate the caregiver role for their loved one.
“Scooter’s Coffee has made a direct and meaningful impact in the lives of combat-wounded veterans and their families,” said Kate McCauley, President of Wounded Warriors Family Support. “We are extremely thankful for the continued support of Scooter’s Coffee franchisees, employees and loyal customers in supporting our military families.”
In addition to its partnership with Wounded Warriors Family Support, Scooter’s Coffee is a member of the International Franchise Association (“IFA”) and supports the IFA’s VetFran Program. Honorably discharged veterans who meet Scooter’s Coffee’s qualifications to be a franchisee can receive a $20,000 product credit from the Scooter’s Coffee’s affiliated company, Harvest Roasting, for use in the first year of operation of the veteran’s first store. More information on the IFA program can be found at VetFran.com.
About Wounded Warriors Family Support
Wounded Warriors Family Support is an independent nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide support to the families of those who have been wounded, injured or killed during combat operations. This organization is run by combat veterans for combat veterans. Rated a four-star nonprofit by Charity Navigator, Wounded Warriors Family Support aids veterans and their families in healing the wounds that medicine cannot. For more information about Wounded Warriors Family Support, visit www.wwfs.org.
About Scooter’s Coffee
Founded in 1998 by Don and Linda Eckles in Bellevue, Nebraska, Scooter’s Coffee uses only the finest coffee beans in the world, which are roasted by its affiliated company, Harvest Roasting, in Omaha, Nebraska. In over 25 years of business, the key to Scooter’s Coffee’s success is simple: stay committed to the original business principles and company’s four core values, which are Integrity, Love, Humility and Courage. The Scooter’s Coffee Brand Promise, often recited to franchisees, customers and employees, is: “Amazing People, Amazing Drinks… Amazingly Fast!®” It represents the company’s business origins and reflects a steady commitment to providing an unforgettable experience to loyal and new customers.
Scooter’s Coffee, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2023, is at the dawn of a strategic growth phase nationwide, approaching 700 stores in 29 states. The U.S. coffee market is an estimated $48 billion-a-year, recession-resistant industry, and Scooter’s Coffee is striving to become the #1 drive-thru specialty coffee franchise system in the nation.
For more information, visit scooterscoffee.com, facebook.com/scooterscoffee, or ownascooters.com, or call 877-494-7004.
