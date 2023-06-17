Kick off the annual HydroFest Races with HydroFest Street Party on June 22 at Guntersville City Harbor. This event is a perfect chance to kick off the exceptional weekend ahead of Guntersville Lake HydroFest. Visitors of the Street Party can meet the hydroplane drivers and crew, see their watercraft up close, and enjoy music and food.
In the past, HydroFest has always held a Meet ‘n’ Greet at Marshall County Park 1 on the Friday before races. The Thursday night party is replacing that event with hopes to bring more people to see the boats before the big weekend. The party runs from 6 to 9 p.m. The boats will then be escorted from City Harbor to the pits to prepare for the race weekend.
“We are thrilled to host the HydroFest Street Party at City Harbor this year,” Katy Norton, President of the Marshall County Tourism & Sports said. “This is a great opportunity for fans to see these race hulls up close and meet the drivers before the race weekend. We will have music, food and drinks and fun for the whole family.”
The HydroFest Street Party is a free event for everyone.
This year’s Guntersville Lake HydroFest is scheduled for June 24 and 25. After revisions to the regular HydroFest course, the new route (which stretches the turns without lengthening the course) aims and promises to produce broken world records in all three of the classes of boats.
Tickets start at just $15 per person for Saturday and Sunday of race weekend. However, ‘At the Gate’ prices begin June 17 at noon. Racers will begin testing on Friday, June 23 from 2 to 5 p.m.
For more information and to stay updated, follow us on Facebook @guntersvillelakehydrofest or visit guntersvillelakehydrofest.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.