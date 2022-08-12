As animal shelters overflow locally, the Marshall County Commission is moving forward with plans to upgrade its animal control department.
On Wednesday, the commission approved going out for bids for shelter upgrades and increased the department’s budget by $25,000. That money will be used to cover the costs of outsourcing the housing of animals at other, third-party facilities, when the county shelter is full, Commission Chairman James Hutcheson said.
The shelter is currently holding roughly 70-80 dogs, compared to 30-40 this time last year, he added, and the county has already spent more than $25,000 in boarding expenses.
“Even though you’re full, when somebody calls and they got a stray dog, we have to go out and pick it up,” Hutcheson said. “And it has to go somewhere if our shelter is full. It’s a tough situation.”
In February, the commission voted 3-1 to set aside $500,000 for shelter renovations. At that time, County Engineer Bob Pirando said the upgrades would be divided into two projects: one renovating the existing shelter to add new ceiling insulation and floor drains and the other involving new construction to add two offices, a foyer, adoption room, restroom, covered walkway, storages spaces and closets, Sally port with wash station and a new septic system.
The latest architectural plans presented at Wednesday’s meeting included renovations to the current facility and a new 1,500-square-foot building. Pirando said the renovations would include adding a Sally port, storage rooms, a laundry room and a bathing station. The other items, such as the floor drains, would be addressed later in a separate bid, he said.
The commission had rejected a bid in January for a more extensive overhaul of the shelter for a cost of $922,748 as the base option.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.