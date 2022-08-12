MC animal shelter

The Marshall County Animal Shelter is located on Abbott Road off of U.S. Highway 431 in Albertville.

 The Reporter

As animal shelters overflow locally, the Marshall County Commission is moving forward with plans to upgrade its animal control department.

On Wednesday, the commission approved going out for bids for shelter upgrades and increased the department’s budget by $25,000. That money will be used to cover the costs of outsourcing  the housing of animals at other, third-party facilities, when the county shelter is full, Commission Chairman James Hutcheson said. 

