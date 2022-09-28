GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville Hospital Health System – which includes Marshall Medical Centers - was ranked by Forbes as one of the nation’s best employers, and was one of only two North Alabama-based companies to make the list.
“We are honored to be recognized by Forbes as one of the best employers in Alabama,” said Jeff Samz, CEO of Huntsville Hospital Health System. “It starts with hiring great people who believe in our mission of improving lives and supporting them with the resources that they need to excel.”
Chris Rush, president of Marshall Medical Centers, agreed.
“Our employees are our number one asset,” he said. “They are, and will continue to be, our number one focus.”
Statewide, Huntsville Hospital Health System was among 13 Alabama-based businesses to make Forbes’ best employers list, along with Hoover City Schools, Auburn University, the University of Alabama, UAB, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama, Regions Bank and Alfa Insurance.
Among health care providers with headquarters in Alabama, only Infirmary Health of Mobile and the Alabama Department of Public Health ranked higher than Huntsville Hospital Health System. And only one other North Alabama-based business, Huntsville engineering and support services firm COLSA Corp., made the Forbes list.
Established in 1895, Huntsville Hospital is the flagship campus of the not-for-profit Huntsville Hospital Health System, which also includes Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children, Madison Hospital, Athens-Limestone Hospital, Decatur Morgan Hospital, Helen Keller Hospital in Sheffield, Red Bay Hospital in Franklin County, Marshall Medical Centers in Marshall County, Highlands Medical Center in Scottsboro and Lincoln Health System in Fayetteville, Tenn. With 2,300 patient beds and nearly 17,000 staff members, the Health System is among the largest employers in North Alabama.
