GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville Hospital Health System – which includes Marshall Medical Centers - was ranked by Forbes as one of the nation’s best employers, and was one of only two North Alabama-based companies to make the list.  

“We are honored to be recognized by Forbes as one of the best employers in Alabama,” said Jeff Samz, CEO of Huntsville Hospital Health System. “It starts with hiring great people who believe in our mission of improving lives and supporting them with the resources that they need to excel.”

