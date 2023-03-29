A Grant man died in a two-vehicle wreck Thursday afternoon.
According to Alabama State Troopers, Eugene Hall, 91, was critically injured when the 2005 Buick LeSabre he was driving was struck by a 2006 Honda Accord driven by an 18-year-old.
Hall, who was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash, was injured and transported to Marshall Medical Center North where he later succumbed to his injuries.
The teen was also injured and transported to an area hospital for treatment.
The crash occurred at about 3 p.m. Thursday on U.S. 431 near New Hope Highway, approximately eight miles north of Guntersville.
Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.
