The Whole Backstage Community Theatre and Season Sponsor Sonny Lewis announce the talented Cast and Crew for the summer musical production, “Into the Woods”, directed by Diane Duboise. Performances are slated for Friday and Saturday, June 16 and 17, and Thursday, Friday, Saturday, June 22, 23, and 24 at 7 p.m. with Sunday Matinees on June 18 and 25, at 2 p.m.
A Stephen Sondheim musical masterpiece, “Into the Woods” intertwines the plots of several fairy tales, exploring the consequences of the characters’ wishes and pursuits, with book by James Lapine. The story follows a childless baker and his wife with their quest to begin a family, while somewhat controlled by a witch who has placed a curse on them. Throughout their journey in the woods, their interactions with other storybook characters only complicate their goals. During this personal mission, they interact with Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King’s Festival; Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk; Little Red Riding Hood, who wishes for safety; Rapunzel, who wants her freedom; and other characters sprinkled in from a few other tales. While the story is told mostly through lyrics of songs, rather than much dialogue, two dominant messages and actual life lessons are in the musical numbers, “No One is Alone”, and “Careful the Things You Say, Children Will Listen.”
Tickets may be purchased at any time for the performances of “Into the Woods,” June 16-25, 2023, with: $12 for Student ticket, $18 for Senior Adult, and $20 for an Adult ticket.
For more information or to purchase tickets, call 256-582-7469, or visit the office at during business hours at 1120 Rayburn Avenue/Dot Moore Way in Guntersville; or view the website: www.wholebackstage.com; or the WBS on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.