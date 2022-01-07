Last week, Asbury teen Kathryn Garrett was in a four-wheeler accident with friends where she had to be transported by helicopter to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham. She suffered a brain bleed on one side of her brain and a bruise on the other. The injuries were in the temporal portions of the brain that control speech and memory, as well as other things. She has not been able to communicate since the accident.“She is a fighter,” said Valerie Garrett, Kathryn’s mom. “She just keeps showing us that the prayers for her are being answered.”
The Garretts are appreciate of how the community has rallied around Kathryn and showed their support during this difficult time.
“We love our community and surrounding communities,” she said. “They have all reached out to us and prayed for us. The power of our healing God is awesome. Everyone from the volunteer fire department, to the ambulance workers, to Huntsville Hospital to the med flight team, to UAB Children’s; have been awesome and placed by God to take care of our girl!”
Thirteen-year-old Kathryn is a lefty pitcher and 1st base player for the Asbury softball team. She is also very involved in 4H, FFA and in her church, Asbury United Methodist.“She loves animals and being outside,” her mom continued. “She loves her brother and cousins. She is a loyal friend.”Her fellow students and softball team gathered over the weekend at the Asbury softball field for a prayer for her recovery.
Garrett said they have even received support from other states and a teacher in Great Britain.
As of last report, Kathryn is instable condition and does move.
