There’s an Easter tree in Judy Waldrop Broadstreet’s home.
In a few months, it will be a 4th of July tree, then a fall tree, then a Halloween tree and finally it will revert back to its intended use as a Christmas tree. After Christmas, it will become a Valentine’s tree.
The tree is fairly small and just takes up a small corner of her home on Wyeth Drive. it stays up year-round.
“I’ve always enjoyed decorating,” Judy said. It’s not unusual for her to have between four and six Christmas trees up during Christmas. She said her children enjoyed the decorations when they were growing up.
She really ratcheted it up a notch 15 years ago when she and Rick Broadstreet married.
“It’s a bigger house, so there are more room for decorations,” she said.
She retired eight years ago after working at Walmart for years. That has freed up more time for decorating so she helps other relatives decorate their homes as well now.
She also decorates her church, Victory Baptist, particularly for Easter. Palm Sunday featured palm leaves among the decorations. Judy didn’t have to go far to find her palm leaves. She has two “cold palms” in her backyard that will grow in this climate.
Dogwood blooms will adorn the windows and doors for Easter Sunday and outside will be a lovely cross with flowers. It looks so nice that lots of church families will have their photos made with it on Easter Sunday.
Judy shops for things for her trees and other decorations just about year-round, looking at Hobby Lobby and other retailers.
“When am I not shopping for decorations?” she said. She likes to find bargains and hits the after-Christmas sales to find deals on decorations for the following year. She has decorated her daughter’s home in Tennessee and her grandson’s in Florence.
She is the mother of three children, including Guntersville Fire Chief Brian “Wally” Waldrop, Anthony Waldrop and Stephanie Waldrop.
This year’s Easter tree has some pretty special decorations under it. A stuff Easter bunny – she doesn’t know how old it is, but it’s pretty old –is under the tree and he’s wearing Rick’s baby outfit. Rick is 80 year old and the baby outfit is in pristine condition. The bunny is sitting in a rocking chair Rick had as a small child.
Judy does far more crafts than just trees. She’s an avid bowler and sometimes she and her bowling group get together and make holiday decorations.
Judy enjoys her “holiday trees” year-round but particularly enjoys them in the fall and winter.
“It’s getting dark earlier,” she said, “and the tree just seems to brighten up the room.”
