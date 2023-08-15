Boaz City Council members tabled a request by a local doctor to appeal the Planning Commission’s decision on rezoning property adjacent to his current office building.
Councilmen were set to hold a public hearing for appeal from Dr. Mark Turk for a petition to re-zone lots 11 and 12 of the Hospital Heights Extension from R-1 (low density detached residential district) to B-2 (community commercial district).
In February, the city’s Planning Commission denied the requested rezoning and Turk recently filed an appeal with the city council.
The property at the center of the appeal is located at 2378 U.S. 431 and adjoins Dr. Turk’s existing medical office property. The property would be used for a medical office and ancillary uses, according to the rezoning request.
During Monday night’s meeting, Mayor David Dyar said some adjoining property owners were not notified by certified letter as is required.
“Two residents did not get their letters as required,” he said. “We will correct that. It is on me. I’m sorry for any inconvenience this has caused.”
Boaz City Attorney Christie Knowles said the hearing will be rescheduled, allowing concerned property owners the opportunity to support or challenge the rezoning request.
“We need to make sure we are compliant with all laws,” Knowles said. “In the future, we will double check that all adjacent property owners receive certified letters letting them know of the scheduled appeal hearing.”
No date was set Monday for a new hearing. Knowles said adjacent property owners must be notified of the hearing 15 days prior.
In other business, council members also:
• Approved paying $606,000 in accounts payable vouchers. Each voucher is posted separately at City Hall for public inspection.
• Adopted a resolution authorizing Dyar to enter into agreements with the Alabama and Tennessee River Railway LLC.
• Adopted a resolution authorizing Dyar to enter into an agreement with Volkert Inc., for engineering design services for the 2024 paving project at a cost of $48,433.
• Adopted a separate resolution authorizing Dyar to enter into an agreement with Volkert Inc., for engineering design services for Corley Avenue widening project at a cost of $96,230. Dyar said Corley Avenue “is a disaster” and will now be upgraded with curbs and gutters to mirror what the hospital system has installed nearby.
• Adopted a resolution authorizing the City Clerk/Treasurer to arrange and contract for the sale of surplus city-owned property.
• Appointed Frank Scott to the Boaz Gas Board with a term expiring Oct. 1, 2027.
The next Boaz City Council meeting will be Aug. 28 at 6 p.m. at the Boaz Senior Center. A work session will be held at 5:30 p.m. followed by the council meeting at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.