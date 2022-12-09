JSU Chamber agreement

Jacksonville State University President Don Killingsworth Jr., left, signs an agreement with Albertville Chamber of Commerce President Stan Witherow to give chamber members, their employees and teachers at all city schools a 20% tuition scholarship recently.

 Elizabeth Summers | The Reporter

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — Being a member of the Albertville Chamber of Commerce has its benefits. Among them is the newest benefit: a 20% tuition scholarship at Jacksonville State University. 

During a special event Dec. 2 at the Chamber offices, JSU President Don Killingsworth Jr. joined Albertville Chamber President Stan Witherow in signing agreements to participate. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.