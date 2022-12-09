ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — Being a member of the Albertville Chamber of Commerce has its benefits. Among them is the newest benefit: a 20% tuition scholarship at Jacksonville State University.
During a special event Dec. 2 at the Chamber offices, JSU President Don Killingsworth Jr. joined Albertville Chamber President Stan Witherow in signing agreements to participate.
The scholarship is available to all Arab, Albertville and Guntersville Chamber members and their employees in addition to teachers in the Albertville, Arab or Guntersville city school systems.
“Today is a good day to be in Albertville,” Killingsworth said.
“We have so many ties between Albertville, Marshall County and JSU.
“We understand the benefits of being a Chamber of Commerce member. Being in this partnership allows members to include credentials and education. We are part of the governor’s workforce development program. We hear all the time we need certain types of employees. This partnership will allow us to do what we can to help area businesses recruit new employees. It’s important to us.
“Marshall County is our backyard. We want to do all we can to help our businesses, industries and employees successful.”
Kelly Martin, director of enrollment initiatives, said the partnership will help workers who have been contemplating going back to school but maybe don’t have the funds to do so.
“This is meant to serve adult learners,” she said. “These are the workers who may not have access to scholarships. They may want to or need to work part- or full-time while they take a few classes at a time.”
The scholarship is available to students who are not awarded any other types of institutional aid or discounts or to students who are enrolled in programs with special package pricing.
Applicants’ employment must be verified before the payment deadline each semester and current or returning JSU students must have at least a 2.0 institutional GPA to be eligible for this scholarship.
For additional information, call JSU at 256-782-5039 or email enroll@jsu.edu.
Located in Northeast Alabama, between Birmingham and Atlanta, Jacksonville State University was established in 1883 as a state teachers’ college and has grown into a public, comprehensive university that offers undergraduate and graduate degrees – from bachelor’s to doctorates – in more than 110 areas of study. The university is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.
