The Annual Guntersville Tractor & Antique Engine Show will be Saturday, July 15, a County Park No. 1, from 8 a.m. until.
The show has been held the last several years at Marshall Technical School. But with the construction going on next door of the new Snead State Career Tech Center, the change of venue was in order, said Dennis Johnson, one of the organizers.
The show will benefit the Guntersville Rescue Squad.
There were about 50 tractors at last year’s show. But with the larger venue and the fact that this is Alabama International Harvester Chapter 23’s state show, more tractors than ever are expected.
While it is the state show for International, all makes and models are welcome at this show and you will see a lot of green and yellow - John Deere - and blue - Ford - as well as International.
Admission to the show is free. It will include antique hit & miss engines as well as tractors.
Other activities will include kids activities, food vendors, 50/50 drawing, a slow race, wrench & skillet toss and blindman race.
For more information, call 256-202-9095 or 256-298-4026.
