The Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater will host the Sand Mountain Collector’s Convention next weekend, with special guests from Star Wars, DragonBall Z, Stranger Things, and former WCE and WWE superstars, among others.
The event is Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 16-17. In addition to the line up of guests and vendors, the park will host a battle of the bands competition on Saturday, and there will be a variety of food trucks on both days of the event.
The show is 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. The park is located at 1325 SMPA Boulevard, Albertville.
Tickets are on sale now. For children 12 and under, admission is free. All tickets can be purchased at: https://www.itickets.com/events/473725.html
Hotel Information is available at: https://explorelakeguntersville.com/stay/hotels/
RV Park Information is available at: https://sandmountainpark.com/rv-park/
Special guest currently set to attend include:
• Barry Lowin: He is best known for his roles on The Mandalorian, The Big Bang Theory and The Bold and the Beautiful.
• Dorian Kingi: He is best known for being the performance artist for the highly acclaimed character Cad Bane in the hit Disney+ series The Book of Boba Fett. He was also the Demogorgon in Stranger Things as well as provided the motion capture for Venom in the Venom movie
• Mike McFarland: Mike has been acting professionally for over 20 years in various capacities, but is most known for his voice work in animation and video games. Notable roles include “Master Roshi” in DragonBall Z and DragonBall Super, “Jean Kirstein” in Attack on Titan, “Lt. Jean Havok” in Fullmetal Alchemist and Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, “Ojiro” and “Ectoplasm” in My Hero Academia, “Buggy” in One Piece, “Amon” in Tokyo Ghoul, “Gordon” in Black Clover, “Carnage Kabuto” in One-Punch Man, and “Cain Nightroad” in Trinity Blood.
• Daniel Baugh: Daniel Baugh is a voice and stage actor, as well as an artist. Daniel brings over 40 years of stage acting experience and directing skills to his new love of dubbing anime. Daniel has been doing voice over for several years now; the most notable role to date is that of the Helmsman of the Straw Hat Pirates, Jimbei(Jinbe) on One Piece. Daniel has also voiced Gemnemo on Blood Blockade Battlefront, Roger on Attack on Titan, Badger on Vinland Saga, as well as providing voices for shows such as Zombie Land Saga, Overlord III, The Ancient Magus Bride and others
• R. Bruce Elliott: R BRUCE ELLIOTT has been a professional actor for decades, working in theatre, film, TV, radio and commercials, not to mention the occasional tailgate party and bar mitzvah. He started dubbing voices for anime at Funimation in 2003 and has continued ever since, having performed nearly 220 roles in over 200 anime shows and movies. From his first role as the bumbling detective Richard Moore in Case Closed, he has become known for his range and versatility in shows such as Attack on Titan, One Piece, Space Dandy, Fairy Tail, Samurai Seven, Full Metal Alchemist, Dragonball Z Kai (and Super) and Black Butler, and more recently in shows like Star Blazers (originally Space Battleship Yamato), Angels of Death, Chio’s School Road, Kikuriyo: Bed and Breakfast for Spirits and Fairy Gone. He can also be heard in movies like Empire of Corpses and Dragon Ball Z: The World’s Strongest, plus numerous video games, including The Walking Dead: Survival Instinct, Aeon Flux, Orcs Must Die (1 & 2), Borderlands 2, and twelve or thirteen different games in the Dragon Ball Z series as his favorite fearless idiot, Captain Ginyu of the Ginyu Force.
• Bryan SilverBaX: Bryan SilverBaX is an artist whose work can be seen on the covers of comic books as well as in films and NFTs. Bryan also has his own comic bookuniverse that he works on called Kerra Prime.
• Steven Butler: Steven Butler is a 34 year veteran freelancer in the comic book industry who has worked for wide variety of comic companies on many well-known titles like Web Of Spider-Man, Silver Sable And The Wildpack, and Punisher War Journal for Marvel Comics- Superman for DC Comics- Sonic The Hedgehog, Betty and Veronica: The New Look for Archie Comics, and Lady Death homage covers for Coffin Comics.
• Lily Butler: Lily Butler is a comic artist from south Mississippi who has worked on a variety of assignments in the comic book industry for the past few years. Some of her clients have been Marvel and DC Comics where she has provided color artwork on variant covers for such characters as Spider-Man and Superman.
• Buff Bagwell: Best known for his appearances with World Championship Wrestling from 1991-2002, where he was a five-time World Tag Team Champion!
