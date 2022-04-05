A new parking lot is being added at Guntersville High School in anticipation of work starting this summer on the new school.
Superintendent Jason Barnett reported this week that good progress is being made on the new parking lot. The School Board leased a pan, an earth-moving piece of equipment, for the new parking lot construction.
“They’ve also brought in a dozer,” he said.
The City School Board learned this week that the demolition contract to take down the band room, auditorium and more to make room for the new school will be coming later than expected. They’d hoped to start advertising for bids for the project in March.
“It looks like we will begin advertising the first week in April for the demolition and site prep and award the contract in late April,” Dr. Barnett said.
He said it will probably be late enough in the month when bids are opened that they won’t have to call a special meeting, but can rather award it at their next regularly scheduled board meeting April 25 at 5 p.m. at the Central Office.
Milk may run short
If you have a student in the Guntersville city schools and they come home and tell you they had to choose juice or water because milk wasn’t available, don’t be surprised.
Supt. Jason Barnett said Purity has the milk contract for the city schools. They’ve had a part to break in their plant that produces the size milk cartons served in the school.
“The bottle filler is torn up and they are running at half capacity right now,” Dr. Barnett said. It didn’t affect this week’s milk supply as the school system had already gotten its milk delivery before the breakdown occurred.
“We just wanted to let everyone know your child may come home one day and say all that was offered was water or all that was offered was water or juice, there was no milk,” Dr. Barnett said. “There’s nothing we can do. They are trying to fix it as quickly as they can. They have promised to keep us apprised of any updates. They are working to make the repairs, but you know how the supply chain is right now. it could be a matter of weeks.”
He said Purity is “frustrated” with the situation too as they service a lot of school systems with their products.
