The Golden Rule Preschool four-year-old class at Solitude Baptist Church presented the Children’s Advocacy Center of Marshall County with a check for $600. Teacher Pam Clark and her aide Victoria Wilks, encouraged the children to help someone else during what is called “Give Back February.” Each year they pick an organization to help to bring awareness to the children and help them understand principles of giving. The children did chores to earn money to be donated. Some children took money they had been given as a Valentine gift, and rather than spend it on themselves, they donated it all to The Children Advocacy Center of Marshall County.
On March 2, Leslie Wright, executive director, and Valerie Clemons from The Children’s Advocacy Center of Marshall County came to Golden Rule for the presentation. The children were able to ask questions about all the agency does to help children before the presentation was made. They learned that everyone is not as fortunate as they may be, and the agency helps children will all types of issues they may come into their lives.
