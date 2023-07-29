Albertville Police Assistant Chief John Amos said officers were dispatched to a home on Nelson Road just after 8 a.m. Tuesday to a fight call.
Upon arrival, officers found Cliffton Trent Smith arguing with a homeowner over a property dispute.
At one point, witnesses said Smith pulled out a rifle before the fight spilled over to a nearby residence on Valerie Circle. Officers did discover the rifle inside Smith’s vehicle during their investigation.
Smith, 18, of Boaz, was arrested and subsequently charged with disorderly conduct.
Additional charges are expected, Amos said.
