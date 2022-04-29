The Whole Backstage Theatre and Season Sponsor Sonny Lewis announce the upcoming summer musical, Frank Loesser’s “Guys and Dolls”, directed by Johnny Brewer. Performances are slated for Friday and Saturday June 17, 18, and Thursday, Friday, Saturday, June 23, 24, 25, at 7 p.m. with Sunday Matinees on June 19 and 26, at 2 p.m.
Director Johnny Brewer explains that he is more excited about this production than any other he has directed in a long time, if ever. “The entire cast and production team is a select group of the brightest and most talented folks in our area. One particularly exciting and innovative element in this show will be our choreography. As the only WBS new-comer on the production team, Stephanie Braly-Beutjer, Choreographer, is bringing our dance performance to new levels. Already well in rehearsal with incredible staging and show-stopping moves, our dancers are ‘stepping up’ to challenges and showing tremendous energy, advanced skills, and enthusiasm onstage,” Brewer says.
“Guys and Dolls” is an oddball romantic comedy considered by many critics and theatre-goers as the perfect musical that soars with the spirit of Broadway as it introduces a cast of vivid characters who have evolved into legends: Sarah Brown, the upright and uptight “mission doll,” is out to reform the evil-doers of New York City’s Midtown; Sky Masterson, the slick, high-rolling gambler woos Sarah on a bet for a dinner date to Cuba and ends up falling in love; Miss Adelaide, the chronically ill nightclub performer whose condition is brought on by the fact that she’s been engaged to the same man for 14 years; and Nathan Detroit, her devoted fiancé who just cannot commit to marriage, is a good-hearted gambler, and always desperate to find a spot for his infamous floating crap game while misleading police of his bookmaking locales.
Bustling with gamblers, gangsters, and sassy showgirls, “Guys and Dolls” embraces Broadway’s golden era with one of the greatest scores ever written for a musical, by the legendary Frank Loesser. With the masterfully witty book and lyrics by Joe Swerling and comedy legend Abe Burrows, this show combines it all in the gloriously exaggerated comic book world of Damon Runyon’s 1950s life of betting fortune-seekers contrasting with selfless souls offering deliverance in Times Square New York City.
Showcasing classic standards such as “Luck Be a Lady,” “Adelaide’s Lament,” “My Time of Day,” and “Sit Down You’re Rockin’ the Boat,” it is no surprise that for decades these numbers continue to be performed by musical icons. A slower-paced movie version of “Guys and Dolls” was released in 1953 starring Marlon Brando, Jean Simmons, Frank Sinatra and Vivian Blaine. “Guys and Dolls” is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International, 421 West 54th Street, New York, NY 10009.
“To produce and execute a major musical like this one, takes a village with vision, stamina, and commitment. Our production team is incredibly dedicated to make all the parts of acting, singing, dancing, costuming, staging, lighting, scenic placements, scene changing, set presentations, special effects, sound managing, and many other elements that will integrate at all the right moments to create a wow factor onstage that audiences will enjoy and remember. We are all working together and fine-tuning these theatrical essentials with our imaginations and energy to present a wonderful run of performances. By the time we open, our stage crew will work behind the scenes like a well-oiled machine with all their moves and magic timed to perfection so that the show never stops,” Brewer explains.
The Production Team includes: Veteran Whole Backstager, Johnny Brewer-Director, Assistant Director-Dana Thomas, Assistant to the Director/Publicity-Katherine Brewer, Choreographer-Stephanie Braly-Beutjer, Costume Coordinator-Jan Price, Costumer-Sue Bilke, Ogunquit Costume Supervisor-Connie Ables, Stage Manager-Wendy Zahn, Sound Design by Chris Hemphill, Lighting Coordinator-Robin Moore, Dance Captain-Hannah Yost, and Rehearsal Accompanists: Karen Fancher and April Duquette.
Patron Membership tickets may be purchased at any time for the performances of the play June 17-26. General admission tickets are now on sale, with: $12 for Student ticket, $18 for Senior Adult, and $20 for an Adult ticket. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 256-582-7469, or visit the office at during business hours at 1120 Rayburn Avenue/Dot Moore Way in Guntersville; or view visit www.wholebackstage.com; or the WBS on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.