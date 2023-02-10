A trio of Marshall County residents remain in the Marshall County Jail facing drug trafficking charges.
Albertville Police attempted to stop a vehicle on Blessing Road Feb. 1 for traffic violations just before 8:30 p.m.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A trio of Marshall County residents remain in the Marshall County Jail facing drug trafficking charges.
Albertville Police attempted to stop a vehicle on Blessing Road Feb. 1 for traffic violations just before 8:30 p.m.
The APD said the vehicle was driven by Giovani Alvarado-Rodriquez, of Boaz, and two passengers were inside, Tiffani Mashburn, of Boaz and Crystal Hampleman, of Albertville. During the traffic stop, K-9 units were called to assist. During a search of the vehicle, officers discovered more than 70 grams of methamphetamines, assorted drug paraphernalia and a loaded firearm in the vehicle.
Rodriguez, 33, was charged with drug trafficking, tampering with physical evidence and unlawful possession of a controlled substance. He was ordered held on a $700,000 bond.
Mashburn, 40, and Hampleman, 25, were both charged with drug trafficking and ordered held on $700,000 bonds.
The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office and the county Drug Enforcement Unit assisted with the investigation.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get the latest breaking news from The Sand Mountain Reporter newsroom. Sign up today!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.