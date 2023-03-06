BOAZ, Ala. – Snead State Community College Industrial Systems Technology Instructor Todd Freshwater was recently selected to be a topic presenter at this year’s meeting of the American Association of Community Colleges.
Freshwater’s presentation entitled, “Improving Learning Outcomes Using a Virtual Reality Curriculum,” was chosen from over 300 submitted abstracts.
“Integrating technology into the classroom is a great way to increase student engagement in learning,” Freshwater said. “Virtual reality allows us to place students in situations that cannot be simulated in a traditional laboratory environment.”
The learning session will focus on Virtual Reality (VR) as a method to improve student learning outcomes.
To fully understand VR learning, select attendees will have an opportunity to participate in a virtual reality learning simulation.
Additional topics that will be covered include how to choose a VR provider, how to integrate VR content into the curriculum, tracking student learning, and potential roadblocks to effective use of VR in the classroom.
“I am excited to have an opportunity to demonstrate how cutting-edge technology can be used in the classroom,” Freshwater said, “and I am also pleased to have the opportunity to represent Snead State at the American Association of Community Colleges conference.”
The conference will be April 1-4 in Denver, Colorado.
