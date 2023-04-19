ALBERTVILLE – Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of a Walgreens, a net-leased property located in Albertville, Alabama according to John Horowitz, senior vice president and division manager of the firm’s Manhattan office. The asset sold for $5,772,114.
“The all-cash REIT Buyer closed on this property quickly within one month from signing off on the contract,” said Jesse Limon, an investment specialist in Marcus & Millichap’s Manhattan office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a private investor and the buyer, a REIT. Eddie Greenhalgh, broker in Alabama assisted in closing this transaction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.