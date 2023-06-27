Tiffany English has just turned her dream into a reality as she cut the ribbon to her deli, Morgan House, Thursday, June 15th inside the Alabama Firearms Academy. Tiffany’s passion for baking and cooking started when she was just a little girl, standing in her grandmother’s kitchen. She’d pull up a chair to the counter to stand on, so she could watch her grandmother work her culinary magic. They’d make homemade biscuits, sneaking some dough here and there, and drink buttermilk together in the kitchen.
At 17, Tiffany started working as a dental assistant in an office in town. She worked in a couple of different dental offices for 26 years. During that time, her love for baking and cooking grew as did her talents. Everyone, including her kids, wondered when she would open up a place of her own so she could share her talent with the community. Tiffany felt like there was more out there for her, and more she could do. A year and a half ago, she quit her job, so she could pursue her dream. “It was the scariest thing I’ve ever done,” said Tiffany.
She started out making macarons, a light and colorful confection. Tiffany started watching videos, reading articles, joining baking groups on Facebook so she could get all the help she needed to perfect the French cookies. The process was long and trying. “My first batch didn’t turn out, and the next 49 didn’t either,” explained Tiffany. Eventually, she perfected her method and started selling her macarons. Tiffany experimented with different tastes and textures, as she created different flavor profiles for her cookies. Tiffany made and sold over 3,500 macarons this past Christmas.
She then started to make pimento cheese for her family and for events with friends. Tiffany decided she could try and sell her pimento cheese as well. Tiffany was selling over 100 pounds of pimento cheese a week and couldn’t keep up with all of the orders. She added chicken salad to her small business before she decided she needed an extra set of hands.
As her business grew, Tiffany decided that she needed a place of her own to sell her goods from. She posted on Facebook that she was looking for a place to rent. Not much later, Devin Campbell and Jared Meek, the owners of Alabama Firearms Academy, called Tiffany and said that they wanted to have a deli in the academy and asked if she might be interested.
“She fit in perfectly,” Devin said.
Jared and Devin want to make Alabama Firearms Academy an entertainment venue for all to come to and have fun. Adding Morgan House to the inside, was a step in that direction. Customers can now come in to shoot, have a nice lunch and make their purchases before going on their way.
Their first official day was Thursday, June 22nd and Morgan House showed out. They sold out of cheesecakes, banana pudding and all seventeen pounds of pimento cheese. Tiffany said, “It’s literally a dream come true. I can’t believe it’s real.” She couldn’t be more grateful that her prayers were answered, and her dream came to life. “It’s insane how fast it happened. Never give up,” Tiffany encourages.
Along with lunch, Morgan House also caters. If you are wanting to place a catering order, contact American Firearms Academy at (256) 907-9998 or message Tiffany on Facebook @Tiffany English. Check out Tiffany’s Facebook page to see the Morgan House menu and daily specials. As of right now, Morgan House is only open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday- Saturday. Once Morgan House has mastered those few days, Tiffany will likely start opening on Monday and Tuesday as well. Alabama Firearms Academy is open Monday- Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sundays from noon to 6 p.m. The academy is located at 100 Elizabeth St. #439 Boaz, AL 35957.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.