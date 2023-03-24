Through the generosity of its customers, employees and franchisees, Scooter’s Coffee is proud to support the country’s largest youth mentoring organization through a $68,324 check donation. Scooter’s Coffee presented the donation to Big Brothers Big Sisters of America at its annual GROW Conference in Omaha, Nebraska on March 23, Scooter’s Coffee’s 25th Birthday.

In celebration of its 25th Birthday, Scooter’s Coffee partnered with Big Brothers Big Sisters of America to support its mission of helping young people realize their full potential through the power of mentorship. Big Brothers Big Sisters reaches youth in 5000+ communities nationwide through its network of over 230 local agencies.

