Through the generosity of its customers, employees and franchisees, Scooter’s Coffee is proud to support the country’s largest youth mentoring organization through a $68,324 check donation. Scooter’s Coffee presented the donation to Big Brothers Big Sisters of America at its annual GROW Conference in Omaha, Nebraska on March 23, Scooter’s Coffee’s 25th Birthday.
In celebration of its 25th Birthday, Scooter’s Coffee partnered with Big Brothers Big Sisters of America to support its mission of helping young people realize their full potential through the power of mentorship. Big Brothers Big Sisters reaches youth in 5000+ communities nationwide through its network of over 230 local agencies.
During the week of February 26, customers had the opportunity to purchase a Scooter’s Coffee Birthday Cake Latte and Birthday Cake Bite – with a portion of proceeds benefiting Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. More than 68,800 birthday treats were purchased across Scooter’s footprint.
The $68,324 donation will support Big Brothers Big Sisters’ mentoring efforts in hometowns where customers purchased a birthday treat or added a donation to their order.
“We’re thrilled to partner with Scooter’s Coffee and empower more young people nationwide to reach their full potential through transformative mentorship opportunities,” said Deborah Barge, Chief Development Officer at Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. “This generous donation will build the impactful connections and communities that ignite the power and promise of youth.”
“Many of the friendly Scooter’s Coffee baristas are teenagers experiencing their first job,” said Scooter’s Coffee, LLC President Joe Thornton. “Our franchisees and store teams take great care to develop skills that will serve them well in life, so we are very passionate about supporting the mission of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. It helps youth in a myriad of ways, including instilling more confidence to help them thrive.”
