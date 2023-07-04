Circuit Judge Tim Riley has dismissed Rule 32 pleadings submitted by Jesse Phillips and denied his request for a new trial Friday.
In a more than 130-page document, Riley laid out each one of Phillips’ allegations and Riley’s findings. Riley characterized the lengthy filing full of numerous allegations as defense attorneys “taking a shotgun approach” to the request for a new trial.
“We’ve taken a long, long look at this,” Riley said Friday afternoon. “Phillips has put in there everything you can think of. It’s like they are hoping there is something in there to latch onto.”
Phillips initially filed a Rule 32 petition in December 2019. Extensions were granted twice in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A hearing was set for Aug. 30, 2022, where Bruce Gardner, Phillips’ defense attorney, and state counsel testify. Phillips chose not to testify during the hearing.
Riley heard arguments from Quinn Carlson, of Memphis, Tenn., an attorney for Phillips.
He also heard from Richard Anderson with the Alabama Attorney General’s Office.
Anderson argued the appeals should be dismissed in their entirety, while Carlson said such action would be premature.
Phillips attended the hearing via Zoom from prison.
In the courtroom to hear the arguments were Erica Phillips’ family, including her mother, brothers Robert, Lance, Billy and Camilo, and sister, Ariana and her husband, Logan.
Riley presided over Phillips’ murder trial in 2012.
Phillips was convicted of shooting his wife, Erica Droze Phillips on Feb. 27, 2009, following a day of arguments over a vehicle purchase.
In the Rule 32 filing, Phillips claimed he had ineffectual counsel during the trial and before the trial. He claimed Gardner and Robin Carter Clem failed to provide proper counsel during the penalty phase of the trial in eight different instances.
Those claims include failure to investigate and present evidence that Philips was sexually abused, that his mother was physically abused, that Phillips experienced neglect due to his mother’s drug addiction, he endured childhood instability, that counsel should have presented evidence regarding his intellectual deficits, evidence regarding past acts of violence allegedly committed by Erica should have been further investigated, and his attorneys should have hired a forensic psychologist to testify regarding the alleged childhood trauma and PTSD Phillips alleges he suffers from.
“… This court finds that petitioner Jessie Phillips is due no relief from his capital murder convictions and death sentence,” Riley wrote. “It is, hereby, ordered, adjudged and decreed that Phil-lips’ amended Rule 32 petition is denied.”
Phillips now had 43 days from the filing of the order in the Circuit Clerk’s Office to file an appeal.
Riley said Phillips has the option to submit future appeals to the Alabama Court of Appeals, the Alabama Supreme Court and ultimately to the U.S. Supreme Court.
He said Phillips has already had arguments dismissed by the Appeals Court, State Supreme Court and U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has denied an appeal.
Lance Droze, Erica’s brother, said Friday afternoon he looks forward to the day the case come to an ultimate end.
“I imagine that Death Row is a Hell of a place to be,” Droze said. “Now if they’d just do him one favor and expedite the situation. I can’t say I hate this for him.”
History
On the day of the murder, the couple had been to New Hope to purchase a vehicle, ate lunch at the Hampton Cove McDonald’s with her brother, Billy Droze, before the group returned to Guntersville to meet with Erica’s brother, Lance, while he was working at the Guntersville Boat Mart.
During the trial, defense attorney Bruce Gardner said Jessie Phillips “snapped” after years of verbal abuse by Erica, where she is alleged to have used racial slurs and taunted Jessie over his religious beliefs.
On the day of the shooting, Gardner said Erica Phillips had argued with Jessie Phillips all day regarding the vehicle purchase, among other things, calling him “stupid” and using more racial slurs.
Billy Droze testified he heard Jessie and Erica arguing before hearing her call for his help. He ran into a wash bay to see Jessie holding Erica in a headlock with a pistol pointed at her head. She was able to break free, Billy Droze testified, but he watched in horror as Jessie fired a single shot seconds later, striking her in the head.
Prosecutors said Jessie Phillips stepped over or around Erica as he got into the couple’s pickup truck and he fled the scene, leaving Erica lying in a pool of blood. He testified he never looked to see if she needed help and did not know if or where she had been struck.
Guntersville medics responded to the shooting scene and transported Erica Phillips to Marshall Medical Center North where she was treated for less than an hour before being transferred to Huntsville Hospital where she later died. Erica Phillips was approximately eight weeks pregnant at the time of the shooting.
In taped interviews with Guntersville and Albertville police, Jessie Phillips said he considered shooting himself just after shooting Erica, but to do so would go against his religious beliefs.
He said he also considered getting into a shootout with officers when he turned himself in, but to force another person to kill a person would put too much of a burden on the officer. In the end, he peacefully turned himself in to a Marshall County Drug Enforcement Agent outside the Albertville Police Department.
“I’m not a suspect, I did it,” he told arresting officers.
Charges and appeals
Prosecutors charged Phillips with capital murder instead of murder under the Brody Bill.
The bill was signed into law in 2006, making it a crime to kill or harm an unborn baby. Roger and Pam Parker lobbied for the law, which is named for their daughter, Brandy’s unborn son. Brandy was eight months pregnant when she was murdered in 2005 in Albertville.
Killing two or more people in one act is considered capital murder in Alabama. It was the first time Brody’s Law was applied to a crime in Marshall County.
Phillips was found guilty of the murders and sentenced to death. He remains in Holman Prison on death row.
The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals upheld Phillips’ conviction in 2015 but remanded the case back to the trial court for resentencing.
In 2016, Judge Tim Riley again sentenced Phillips to death.
In 2018, the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals affirmed Phillips’ conviction but remanded the case for the trial court to address 13 defects in its sentencing order, including if there was an issue with the chain of custody regarding a urine sample taken during Erica Phillip’s autopsy; the admission into evidence of an autopsy photograph; and the application of Brody Act to the case.
