The Albertville City Council voted unanimously in favor to authorize the city clerk to solicit a loan for the construction of a corporate hangar at the Albertville Regional Airport at the Monday council meeting.
The City of Albertville sent the Alabama Department of Transportation Aeronautics Bureau a pre-application for state funding assistance for the project, which would match the $500,000 cost the city is required to pay. The loan would be used to help cover the cost the city owes for the project. In this application, the city has a timeline which was developed by the ALDOT Aeronautics Bureau that ensures the city takes all of the appropriate steps and meets specific deadlines to be able to submit the official grant application by Friday, November 11.
In other action, the council approved an alcohol license to OPCO, LLC for the Albertville Buffalo Wild Wings that is set to open soon. The city council also approved the minutes of the June 27 meeting and the June 2022 expenditures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.