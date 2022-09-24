MCTS named 2022 Organization of the Year.

Marshall County Tourism and Sports was named AMLA’s 2022 Organization of the Year.

 Special to the Reporter

DECATUR, Ala. — The Alabama Mountain Lakes Tourist Association (AMLA) has honored Marshall County Tourism and Sports (MCTS) with the 2022 Organization of the Year award.

The award is among 11 that comprise the 2022 PEAK Awards presented recently at the AMLA Annual Meeting held at Mars Music Hall in downtown Huntsville.

