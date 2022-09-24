DECATUR, Ala. — The Alabama Mountain Lakes Tourist Association (AMLA) has honored Marshall County Tourism and Sports (MCTS) with the 2022 Organization of the Year award.
The award is among 11 that comprise the 2022 PEAK Awards presented recently at the AMLA Annual Meeting held at Mars Music Hall in downtown Huntsville.
Representing the highest achievement in North Alabama tourism, the PEAK Awards honor individuals, events and organizations that have had a major impact on tourism in North Alabama. The Organization of the Year award is presented to the AMLA member organization that has contributed significantly to the betterment and development of tourism in North Alabama in the past year.
In the past year, MCTS has rebranded itself, developing a new brand that embraces the lake, the county’s biggest tourism asset, and the growth of sports tourism from the county’s newest sports complex, the Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheater. A new mobile visitor center, the first of its kind in Alabama, one new hotel, two others under development and an additional 450 new campsites in three locations speak to the county’s tourism growth and the organization’s continued determination to meet the changing dynamics within the county. Through the work of MCTS, 2021 lodging tax revenue saw a 27% increase over 2020. Even during COVID, when other destinations were losing money, MCTS managed their marketing and budget seeing less than 2% decrease in lodging tax revenue over 2019, which had been a record year for the county.
With a staff of only three, the tourism office hosts one of the largest events in the county every summer — Guntersville Lake HydroFest. In 2022, the team hosted the APBA Gold Cup for the first time in the state’s history of boat racing. The tourism team raised $256,000 in sponsorship support - above and beyond the amount targeted for this year, ensuring the event’s success. For the past three years, the team has received the Site of The Year Award from H1 Unlimited at the annual boat race banquet, standing out among other sites like Detroit, San Diego and Seattle.
“With the PEAK Awards, we celebrate and recognize the many talented individuals and organizations who offer our visitors a unique and memorable experience. These individuals and organizations continue to show their commitment, resilience and ingenuity, even during the uncertain times a pandemic brings with it. Because of these tourism leaders, attractions, festivals and front-line workers, the tourism and travel industry continues to be a driving force in North Alabama’s economy,” said AMLA President/CEO Tami Reist.
