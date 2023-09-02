Students from St. William’s Catholic Church and The Chapel of the Holy Cross worked hard to attend World Youth Day in Lisbon, Portugal.
World Youth Day took place this year from Tuesday, Aug. 1 until Saturday, Aug. 6. The group was made up of seven students from St. William and four from The Chapel of the Holy Cross. It took a year to prepare and fundraise for the event.
Leaving on July 28, the group prepared themselves for a day and a half of travel. Because of their early arrival, the group was able to tour a few holy sites before World Youth Day. The students carried over prayer intentions from their churches and were able to offer them at the shrine of Fátima, where the Virgin Mary is said to have appeared.
The opening ceremony was held at Park Edward VII where they celebrated a Mass. The group was amazed at how communion was given to the 1.5 million people who were gathered. The next day, the students went to a Rise-up session in English before going on more tours that afternoon.
On day three, the group was invited by Father Howell to attend the Spanish Rise-up session which was in a beautiful old church. All students responded well to the Spanish session and afterwards went on a tour of the monastery.
The students then traveled to the City of Joy, where 150 confessionals decorated with the rosary were set up. Even with a vast number of confessionals, the line was still very long.
The group was guided to the vigil site where people were being placed in sections along the river, each having a jumbotron showing Pope Francis. They stayed at the riverside from 10 a.m. until 10 the next morning. The group was able to see Pope Francis both during the opening ceremony and during vigil when he drove by.
The next day, the group walked five miles from their hotel through a rocky field to where Mass was celebrated. With high temperatures and little shade, the group made little shelters out of tarps and their lanyards to protect them from the heat. Thankfully, there were several water stations set up along the way, for people to fill up their jugs of water. The group had to go through security before they continued and were given a bag of food, which contained their next four meals.
“Some of the people from our Diocese in Birmingham were in there with the Ukrainians. I don’t know how they got there, but they were there. When they were handed their food, they started crying because they said this would have been an entire week’s worth of rations for one person,” said Debbie Still, a parishioner and chaperone for the trip.
The students walked around interviewing many people, collecting and trading items. When people recognized that they were from the U.S., they would chant “U.S.A.” or sing the national anthem. When the group was asked where in the United States they were from, the group answered Alabama and people would sing “Sweet Home Alabama.”
A soccer game was started by the students in this group and grew as kids from all around the world joined in. They all signed the soccer ball afterwards, but the students were not able to bring it back to the U.S. because they were unable to deflate it for the plane ride.
Samantha Amparo, an 18-year-old Guntersville graduate, talked about her time at World Youth Day.
“It was a great first-time experience. We got to connect with other churches, and people around the world.” Amparo also spoke of how close the group got as a whole and how much they enjoyed speaking with people from all over. She and a friend walked around as the different groups were singing all different music and danced along.
“We got the experience of seeing the Pope and having mass with him which was a wonderful thing. A once in a lifetime experience. You don’t get to do that every day,” said Amparo.
The next World Youth Day is set in Seoul, South Korea in 2027. Students from this group are looking forward to going, possibly as chaperones.
“The kids were great, they learned quite a bit. They are eager to go back,” Still said.
