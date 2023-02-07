First Southern State Bank’s President and Chief Executive Officer Jack Lovely announced the promotions last week of five veteran bankers: James Easterling, Kyle Edmonds, Cole Justice, Barry Kennedy, and Walter Vinson.
Easterling was promoted to Vice President and Director of Information Technology.
“First Southern State Bank has been really good to me and my family,” Easterling said. “It is a wonderful place to call home, and an excellent family to be part of.”
Easterling is a disabled, three-time war veteran. He served in the U.S. Army 3rd Infantry Division, and while in the military he graduated flight school as a Distinguished Honor Graduate. He holds a Master’s Degree in Ministry and is currently a doctoral candidate at the Andersonville Theological Seminary.
Kyle Edmonds is now Vice President and Branch Manager of the Main office in Stevenson. “I am very thankful to work with such a great group of people at First Southern State Bank,” he said. “It has been a pleasure to serve our local communities.”
Justice was promoted to Vice President. Justice began his banking career while in high school at First Southern State Bank as a part-time teller and has worked his way up within the organization. He now manages the North Fort Payne office and serves as a Loan Officer.
“I am thankful for First Southern State Bank's continued investment in me.
Justice, from Fort Payne, is active in the community, serving on numerous boards.
Barry Kennedy, CPA, is now Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. He joined the Bank in 2020, previously serving as Shareholder of CK Business Solutions, PC in Albertville, an affiliation that spanned 27 years.
“Changing jobs late in life is not an easy feat. However, with the great team of professionals assembled here at First Southern State Bank, the change has been a challenging, but joyous time,” Kennedy said. “I want to thank Jack Lovelady, Mike Ellenburg, and the Board for providing me the opportunity to continue my professional growth and development in the community banking environment. It is with this enthusiasm that I look forward to the future with the team at First Southern State Bank.”
Throughout his career, Kennedy has been active in a host of civic, charitable and community organizations.
Vinson has been promoted to Executive Vice President. This will be his 20th year at First Southern State Bank and 23rd year in community banking. A native of Stevenson, Vinson graduated from Auburn University and the University of South Alabama’s, Alabama Banking School. As it has been for the last 20 years, his primary concentration at First Southern remains residential, consumer, agricultural and commercial lending.
“Both the bank and our customers have been good to me and my family, over the years, and I have been dedicated in showing the same respect to the bank and our loyal customers,” Vinson said.
His father, Billy Vinson, also held the Executive Vice-President position until his retirement in 2004 after a 45-year career with First Southern.
“We are grateful to have dedicated associates who serve both our customers and the community,” Lovelady said.
“It’s always a joy to promote employees from within our organization. These officers play a vital role in the success of the bank and we are delighted to celebrate their career growth and success at First Southern," he continued. "The future of community banking remains bright in Northeast Alabama.”
