Son Johnson Road in Sardis City has taken on a lot more traffic ever since the Whitesboro Bridge had to be shut down in December 2019 due to structural damage.
Now, thanks to an agreement with Etowah County, the entire 1.7-mile-long road is getting repaved.
Sardis City Mayor Russell Amos said the engineer with Etowah County approached him with a plan to use the county’s Rebuild Alabama gas tax money to redo Son Johnson from Leeth Gap Road to Happy Hill Cutoff, after which Sardis City would be responsible for maintenance.
The west side of Son Johnson, from Happy Hill Cutoff to Oak Drive was recently repaved when a new bridge was installed over Short Creek in January 2019. Amos said they didn’t touch the eastern section of the road at that time since it was outside the city limits. Now, with the recent annexation of 58 acres into the city limits, including the Dollar General Store on Leeth Gap Road and a few other properties, all of Son Johnson Road falls within the city’s responsibility to maintain.
“Once you annex both sides of a road, the road becomes yours anyway,” he said.
Crews with Etowah County have already dug up the old road down to the dirt in preparation for a new tar and gravel base. Amos said once they are finished with that, the City will asphalt the whole road.
“Since the bridge is out on Whitesboro (Road) … when they get through, we’re going to put asphalt on top of that all the way back to where the bridge project was done three years ago,” Amos said.
