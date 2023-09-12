Mountain Valley Arts Council will host MJ Venrick, an artist from Albertville on Saturday, September 21st at 12:30 – 1:30 PM. She will talk about “How Artists Find Their Audiences” based on her years of experience as a visual artist, gallery owner, and art museum manager. Whether an artist plans to focus on art festivals, galleries, or online sales of their art, MJ has experience to share.
MJ (as in Mary Jane, a name she says she outgrew a long time ago) Venrick is an MVAC member and volunteer who regularly participates by placing pieces of her art on MVAC’s Member Wall and organizes the gallery based on her expertise of retail art sales. Currently, three of her abstract pieces are part of the September Members Art Exhibit. Recently, she shared the backstories on her abstract pieces with the 27 home-schooled students who visited the MVAC Gallery for an art workshop.
A large waterscape painting was selected for Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth’s waiting room in his office suite in Montgomery. It will be on exhibit there all of 2023.
These monthly Art Talks are free and open to the public since they are funded by grants from the Alabama State Council on the Arts, City of Guntersville, and generous Marshall County businesses and MVAC members. Please come join us for this informative session from an artistic expert.
