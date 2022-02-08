SCOTTSBORO – Jack Lovelady, President and Chief Executive Officer at First Southern State Bank, today announced that veteran banker Jo Ann Higginbotham has joined the bank and will serve as Mortgage Loan Officer.
Higginbotham brings over four decades of experience serving homeowners in the region, after most recently serving as Mortgage Loan Officer of BanCorp South / Cadence Bank, formerly FNB Bank in Scottsboro, an affiliation that spans 14 years. Prior to that, she served as Vice President / Mortgage Loan Officer at Regions Bank.
Throughout her career, she has been active in the community as a member of the Jackson County Board of Realtors, the Homebuilder Association, and has volunteered with the Small Business Development Center, Junior Achievement, and CASA.
Higginbotham and her husband, Thomas are residents of Scottsboro. They attend Trinity Baptist Church and enjoy gardening in their spare time.
“Jo Ann has long been a fixture in North Alabama banking,” Lovelady said. “Her vast expertise in home lending will assist her clients in choosing the best loan for their personal situation. She exemplifies a commitment to service through every step of the mortgage process and we are delighted to welcome her to the First Southern family!”
About First Southern State Bank
First Southern State Bank is a state-chartered community bank that has been serving individuals, small-to-medium-sized businesses, and large corporations in Northeast Alabama since 1910. It offers a wide range of personal and commercial banking, loans, and services via a dedicated, local staff committed to providing superior service and treating customers like family. First Southern State Bank has 10 locations in Cherokee, DeKalb, Jackson and Marshall Counties of Alabama.
