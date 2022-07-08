Albertville City Schools leadership said it plans to focus on three areas for improvement in the upcoming school year including upgrading safety, innovation and learning opportunities system wide.
During a recent Board of Education meeting, Superintendent Boyd English detailed the new initiatives for the 2022-2023 session, starting with expanding career and technical education (CTE) in grades seventh through 12th. Albertville High School will begin offering new courses and career pathways including: modern manufacturing, welding, IT fundamentals and cybersecurity, and plant biotechnology. There will also be a full-time career coach on staff to help guide students through these learning pathways.
Albertville Middle school will be switching to an eight-period-day format to “allow student exposure to CTE opportunities,” English said. Included in that are two new curriculum — We Built It Better and Project Lead the Way — both of which are designed to give students hands-on learning related to STEM (science, technology, engineering and math).
School safety
With recent shootings elsewhere in America, school safety has become a renewed area of concern.
“After the [Uvalde] Texas incident, safety is a priority,” English said. “It’s always been a priority. Anytime we have a tragedy, it always brings it back to where you have to review your plans.”
He said school officials plan to meet with local law enforcement leaders at a “safety summit” July 19 to discuss ways the system can do to enhance its security.
“This is where we’re going to review our safety plans with all our administrative staff, our SROs, chief of police, assistant chief and major, and making sure that we take it campus by campus to make sure all students, faculty, staff, everybody in the Aggie family is safe.”
He said recommendations taken from that meeting could impact the 2022-2023 budget.
Construction update
English also gave an update during the meeting on various building and construction projects, including:
• Housing instructional services and student services (CTE) together in the new office building on U.S. Highway 431, which was purchased because the Central Office in downtown Albertville has no elevator to the second floor and was not in compliance with the American with Disabilities Act, English said. “When you look at instructional services and career tech and the opportunities that we’re having, it is a very happy marriage to put them together,” he added.
• Using PSF state allocated funds to upgrade and add playgrounds at Albertville Primary and Albertville Elementary Schools.
• Enhancing parking along Cahill Road at Albertville Intermediate School. Some of the playground area will be used for the new lot, but English said the playground will be next for upgrades in phase III of the school project.
• Construction bids will open soon for the new band hall and career academy buildings at Albertville High school. The multipurpose building currently under construction has had some issues with supplies, English said. “If you have children at the high school, be prepared because there will be a lot of construction going on in the 2022-2023 school year,” he said. While it’s under construction, strength and conditioning equipment as well as softball batting cages will be temporarily moved from the Coliseum to the metal building across from the main entrance to the gymnasium.
Promoting innovation, rigor and excellence
Starting next Monday, ACS plans to hold instructional planning meetings, a substitute teacher recruiting fair and other training days for employees and staff in preparation for teachers and students returning to the classroom in late July, early August.
Important dates include:
July 12,13 - instructional priorities meeting in the boardroom
July 14 - Spur recruiting fair in the boardroom.
July 19 - school safety summit in the boardroom.
July 19 - July BOE meeting at 6 p.m. in the boardroom.
July 20 - school-wide training w/ school administrative staff.
July 27 - July special-called BOE meeting at 7:15 a.m.
July 28 - teachers return.
August 3 - students return, alphabetically, in three staggered days.
August 8 - all students report to campuses.
