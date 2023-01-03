Tyson Foods is helping team members at the Albertville facility address transportation barriers through Commute with Enterprise. The growing ride-share program helps provide team members with a low-cost way to commute to work.

The Tyson Foods Albertville location is one of 28 company facilities participating in the program, which began last year, and is helping more than 1,000 team members and saving an estimated 4 million commuter miles. Enterprise works with each location to develop a vanpooling plan, which involves grouping employees based on where they live and their work shifts.

