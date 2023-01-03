Tyson Foods is helping team members at the Albertville facility address transportation barriers through Commute with Enterprise. The growing ride-share program helps provide team members with a low-cost way to commute to work.
The Tyson Foods Albertville location is one of 28 company facilities participating in the program, which began last year, and is helping more than 1,000 team members and saving an estimated 4 million commuter miles. Enterprise works with each location to develop a vanpooling plan, which involves grouping employees based on where they live and their work shifts.
“We are excited to partner with Enterprise to provide our team members with the ride-share program,” said Darren Parker, Tyson Foods Albertville plant manager. “We want to ensure that our team has the best working experience and helping alleviate transportation hardships is a big step to help deliver on that goal.”
Commute with Enterprise provides the Tyson Foods Albertville driver with a minivan, SUV, or passenger van, along with any needed maintenance, while the riders save money by paying $25 per week to participate. The program launched at this facility in September, with the first month free for team members. Tyson Foods covers the remaining costs, including fuel and insurance.
“Thank God for blessing Tyson Foods with the ability to furnish us a van,” said Harriet Spencer, DSI Grader at Tyson Foods Albertville. “My car was recently totaled, and my family has had some unexpected medical costs due to my husband’s recent cancer diagnosis, so this program came at the perfect time. It benefits us more than I can say, and I am grateful.”
The transportation programs are subsidized by Tyson Foods in varying capacities depending on location and need and are additional examples of the company’s efforts to become the most sought-after place to work. Tyson Foods has invested more than $500 million in wage increases and bonuses for frontline workers over the past year. In addition, it is piloting subsidized and onsite childcare, as well as seven near-site health centers. Along with providing legal and citizenship support for immigrant team members, the company recently announced it is providing free education assistance for all U.S. team members. An increasing number of Tyson Foods production facilities are also offering more flexible work schedules for frontline workers.
