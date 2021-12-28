MONTGOMERY — The Heritage Foundation recently released its Election Integrity Scorecard, ranking Alabama among the best states in the country for election integrity.
“We are very proud of the safeguards that have been put in place to ensure the integrity of the election process in Alabama,” stated Secretary of State John H. Merrill. “Through our various voter registration initiatives and photo ID mobile units, we continue to shatter records for voter registration and voter participation – all while maintaining fair elections, free from fraud, and continuing to make it easy to vote and hard to cheat.”
The Election Integrity Scorecard grades how effectively each state protects the security and integrity of its elections processes. It provides the states with a clearer understanding of best practices, where vulnerabilities exist, and how to address those issues. Although numerical rankings were not listed, Alabama was recognized as one of the top 10 states in terms of election security and integrity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.