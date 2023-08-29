Boaz City Councilmen will meet in a special session Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Boaz Senior Center to discuss a zoning request appeal from Dr. Mark Turk.
Turk earlier this year had petitioned the city’s Planning Commission for a change of zoning from R-1 (low density detached residential district) to B-2 (community commercial district).
The Planning Commission denied the request and Turk then filed an appeal with the Boaz City Council.
The property in question adjoins Turk’s existing medical office property located at 2378 U.S. 431 and is located in a residential and business area. The property will be used for a medical office with ancillary uses and access to the property off U.S. 431.
Turk is the first to utilize a change in the city’s Zoning Ordinances allowing applicants who have had their zoning requests denied by the commission to ask for a review of the request by the Boaz City Council.
Councilmembers were to have taken up the matter during a meeting Aug. 14. However, some surrounding property owners did not receive notification of the hearing in a timely manner forcing city officials to postpone the hearing.
City Attorney Christie Knowles said all adjoining property owners must be notified of the hearing 15 days prior to the hearing.
During the Aug. 14 meeting, Mayor David Dyar said two property owners were not notified of the meeting.
“Two residents did not get their letters as required,” he said. “We will correct that. It is on me. I’m sorry for any inconvenience this has caused.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.