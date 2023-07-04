Chase Pearce of Albertville was recently selected as one of 100 recipients of the 2023-24 Alfa Foundation Scholarship Program. Pearce, an upcoming freshman at Wallace State Community College, received $1,000 to use toward tuition, fees, books or supplies.
Since 2014, the Alfa Foundation has awarded $950,000 to deserving students through its scholarship program, which is administered by Kaleidoscope. This year’s recipients hail from 44 counties and will attend 23 institutions.
“We are proud to support this outstanding group of students as they further their education within the state of Alabama,” said Alfa Insurance President Jimmy Parnell. “It’s important to us as an organization to invest in our young people, and we are happy to do so through the Alfa Foundation Scholarship Program.”
Scholarships were awarded based on grade point average, participation in school and community activities, honors, work experience and future goals. To qualify, students must be enrolled – or planning to enroll – in a full-time accredited program at a two-year or four-year college, university or vocational-technical school located in Alabama.
Since 1946, Alfa Insurance has proudly supported the community through various programs, investments and donations. The Alfa Foundation seeks to promote education and support organizations that are making an impact in the communities Alfa serves. Visit AlfaInsurance.com to learn more.
