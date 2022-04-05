When Robert D. Sloman Primary School needed more funds to boost its technology program, the school reached out to “stakeholders” for assistance.
Happy to answer the call, People’s Independent Bank donated $1,225 to the program.
According to Ann Hays Siler, a teacher and grant writer for the school, the funds will be used to purchase computer mice to help students take online tests faster and more efficiently.
“The importance of ACAP (Alabama Comprehensive Assessment Program) testing is assisting student levels is strategic in determining placement and individual student goals,” Siler stated in her request. “Our students will take ACAP on Chromebooks provided by the school district. However there are not enough computer mice for every student… The use of a mouse for younger students is very helpful to maneuver at a faster pace.”
With the mice purchased with the PIB grant money, students may better achieve a "greater understanding of student mastery of the Alabama Course of Study Standards," Siler added.
