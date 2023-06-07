HUNTSVILLE — The Alabama Department of Transportation is inviting the public to give input on its draft Fiscal Year (FY) 2024 –2027 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program for Highway and Transit. The comment period will end on or around June 27, 2023.
Informational meetings will be held at the following times and locations in north Alabama:
• Thursday, June 8, from 5 to 7 p.m. at ALDOT’s Tuscumbia Area Office, 295 Highway 20 East, Tuscumbia, AL 35674
The STIP identifies statewide transportation projects which will utilize federal funding. Each project in the STIP includes the amount of funding and scheduling information. This four-year program includes state, county, city, Federal Lands, and Tribal projects.
Project types include roadway, bridge and other modes of transportation such as railroad, freight, public transit, bicycle, and pedestrian. Projects must be approved on the STIP to receive federal funds.
For more information about the Draft FY 2024-2027 STIP projects, visit:
https://cpmsapps.dot.state.al.us/OfficeEngineer/Plan/Statewide2
You can participate and give feedback, visit:
https://www.dot.state.al.us/news/publicinvolvement.html
