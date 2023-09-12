The Albertville City School Board will meet in a special session Thursday at 7:15 a.m. in the board room.
During the special meeting, Dr. Bart Reeves is expected to sign his new contract with the school system and should take office Monday.
Reeves was chosen from a field of five finalists to lead the city school system in mid-August. Since then, officials say he has negotiated his contract with the school system and worked out a notice with his current job as assistant executive director for the Alabama Association of School Boards.
He previously served as superintendent of Satsuma City Schools and superintendent of Jackson County Schools. He’s also served as principal for Jasper City Scholls and an assistant principal and teacher for Guntersville City Schools.
The meeting is open to the public.
