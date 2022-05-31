BOAZ – Snead State Community College’s Registered Apprenticeship Program continues to grow. The College recognized several students recently for signing apprenticeship agreements with local industries.
Snead State’s Registered Apprenticeship Program is business driven, combining on-the-job learning with related technical instruction through the classes offered at the College. The program also includes a national occupational credential from the Alabama Office of Apprenticeship.
“This is a critical program. It’s very important, and we’re proud to see our students represent the College and the program well with our business and industry partners,” said Snead State President Dr. Joe Whitmore. “We’re working hard to grow our career and technical programs because we know our workforce is critical for our community.”
Since the Registered Apprenticeship Program began, Snead State has placed 11 apprenticeships within four industry partners.
“We appreciate the support from our industry partnerships,” said Snead State Director of Workforce Development Teresa Walker. “They help us with letters of support and with anything we ask to grow our programs and provide opportunities for our students. The apprenticeships are a good way for the students to earn while they learn and a great way for them to pay for their college education. We are happy to provide these connections for them while pairing our industries with quality employees.”
Two students have been working with Atrion Medical, building on the knowledge and experience they gained through the College’s Industrial Systems Technology Program. Maria Felix of Albertville and Jake Knighten of Boaz were congratulated by Snead State administrators and faculty as well as representatives with Atrion Medical.
Gavin Scroggins of Boaz signed an Apprenticeship agreement with Tyson Foods in Albertville.
Snead State’s industry partner Mueller employs five apprentices, Seth Odom of Boaz, Chris Gillilan of Albertville, Josh Smith of Attalla, Chris Caudill of Albertville, and Anthony Helton of Albertville.
“It’s very important to us and to our community to have great business partners and great students. We appreciate the faculty who work with the students to prepare them,” said Snead State Executive Project Director of Workforce Enhancement Dr. Greg Randall. “We are paving the way for future students to come here and change their lives through employment that allows them to find a better way of life.”
For more information about the Registered Apprenticeship Program, contact Dr. Randall at grandall@snead.edu or (256) 840-4166 or Ms. Walker at twalker@snead.edu or (256) 840-4211.
