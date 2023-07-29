Candidate qualifying for the 2024 election cycle begins in just two months. Democrats will kick of their final efforts to recruit candidates at a joint meeting of its Marshall County Democratic Executive Committee and Club on Tuesday, Aug. 1 at 6 p.m. at the Guntersville Public Library, 1240 Obrig Avenue.
“The 2024 March 5 Primary Election means candidate qualifying will end on November 10 this year, 116 days out from election day,” explained Susan McKenney, local Democratic Party Chair. The opening date for qualifying has not been set by the state party is is generally about a 30-day period.
“Democrats continue to have faith that voters want quality leadersip so we work to provide ballot choices that will truly represent our values and work toward a better future for all,” McKenney stressed.
Local ballot positions in 2024 include county commissioners for districts two and three, county school board members for districts two and three, probate judge, and county circuit clerk.
The meeting is open to the public. Reservations are needed by the day before by calling 256-558-1927.
