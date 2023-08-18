The Marshall County School Board met for the final time on Aug. 7 before the 2023 school year kicked off.
“We want to send a huge thank you to all of our supervisors, principals, maintenance workers, teachers, and staff,” said Cindy Wigley, Marshall County Schools Superintendent. “Their hard work in our schools, classrooms, and campuses is much appreciated. From classroom prep, professional development, personnel changes, writing grants for resources, starting new services for our students, there is just a lot of work going into it. They have worked hard this summer to make sure we have a smooth transition into the school year. We are sending prayers for a fantastic school year. We are really excited, and we are ready.”
Wigley also briefed the board on receiving 11 new school buses.
“The board started several years ago working on a fleet management plan, so we have been able to, as we can, add buses to that so we have state money making that payment instead of local funds,” Wigley continued. “The new buses we have are all air conditioned. We still have some on the fleet that do not have air conditioning but most of them have been replaced. We are getting there.”
Marshall County Board of Education board member, Tony Simmons, who was the former Transportation Director, made a comment about the air-conditioned buses.
“There wasn’t a single air-conditioned big bus when I retired. The only air condition we had was rolling all the windows down as we were going down the road,” Simmons said laughing.
Approvals:
Contract Service(s)/Agreement(s)
• Criterion K-12 Consulting, Formative Administrator Evaluation Support Services, SY 2023-2024.
• Huntsville Behavior Associates, Behavior Analytic Services, SY 2023-2024.
• Courtney Weal, Orientation and Mobility Services Contract for visually impaired students, SY 2023-2024.
• Angie Stanfield, Part-Time Employee, not to exceed the requirements of TRS of Alabama, SY 2023-2024.
• Bret Thrower, Part-Time Employee, not to exceed the requirements of TRS of Alabama, SY 2023- 2024.
• Christy Holsonback, Part-Time Employee, not to exceed the requirements of TRS of Alabama, SY 2023-2024.
• Cindy Walton, Part-Time Employee, not to exceed the requirements of TRS of Alabama, SY 2023- 2024.
Surplus Property
Superintendent Wigley recommended the Marshall County Board of Education approve the attached list as surplus property to be auctioned online with GovDeals. Listing old buses as surplus property.
Personnel Action Item(s)
Leave(s) of Absence
• Heather Shedd, Teacher, Douglas Elementary School, indefinite leave requested beginning August 1, 2023, FMLA paperwork on file.
Supplement(s)/Volunteer(s)
• Denise Saint, Teacher, DAR High School, supplement for teaching during planning period, effective SY 23-24.
TEAMS Contracts
• Asbury High School
Tyler Tarvin, 3 Yr.
Susan Baldwin, Preliminary Yr. 1
Chris Szydlowski, 3 Yr.
Reagen F. Lashlee, Preliminary Yr. 1
Pamela Smith, 5 Yr.
Vanessa Williams, 5 Yr.
• Brindlee Mountain High School
Caleigh Wallace, Preliminary Yr. 1
Sidney Brewer, Preliminary Yr. 1
• DAR High School
Daniel Palmer, 3 Yr.
Brandon Chastain, 3 Yr.
• DAR Middle School
Kenny Downs, 3 Yr.
• Douglas High School
Riley Smith, 3 Yr.
Ian Wisener, 3 Yr.
Tiffany Yerby, Preliminary, Yr. 1
Anna Beck, Preliminary Yr. 3
Shea Murray, Preliminary Yr. 3
Haley Lyles, 3 Yr.
Lisa Amburn, Preliminary Yr. 3
• Douglas Middle School
June Hilley, 3 Yr.
Additional Duties
1. Hannah Sims, Teacher, DAR ES Extended Day, effective August 14, 2023.
2. Ashley Hunt, Teacher, DAR ES Extended Day, effective August 14, 2023.
3. Carla Weldon, Teacher, Douglas High School, After-School Tutor, effective SY 2023-2024. 4. Justin Jones, Teacher, Douglas High School, After-School Tutor, effective SY 2023-2024.
Retirement(s) and Resignation(s)
1. Amber Yancy, CNP Worker, Sloman Primary School, resignation effective August 1, 2023.
2. Cynthia Puckett, Custodian, DAR Elementary School, resignation effective August 7, 2023.
Transfer(s)
1. Bryan Welch, DAR CNP Stock Clerk/Custodian, to Custodian, DAR Elementary School, effective August 1, 2023.
New Employee(s)
1. Haley Nelson, Paraprofessional/Interventionist, Douglas Elementary School, effective August 1, 2023.
2. Richard Camp, Supply Driver, Marshall County Transportation Department, effective August 7, 2023.
3. Erica McCullough, DAR ES, filling a leave of absence, effective August 8, 2023, pending certification.
4. Michael McLaughlin, Interventionist, Asbury High School, effective August 4, 2023.
5. Sandy Campbell, Math Interventionist, DAR Middle School, effective August 4, 2023.
6. Nicole Ledbetter, ACCESS Facilitator, DAR High School, effective August 7, 2023.
