Montgomery, Ala. - The Alabama State Department of Education is proud to announce the grant awardees from the Stronger Connection Grant funds of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act (BSCA).
In total $14,723,204.32 will be distributed to 38 districts across the state for use in funding projects towards supporting safe and healthy schools, bolstering their Multi-Tiered System of Supports (MTSS), while fostering community and family partnerships.
The following Local Education Agencies (LEAs) have been selected as recipients of the competitive Stronger Connections Grant:
• Autauga County School System - $398,298
• Bessemer City School System - $257,175
• Cherokee County School System - $400,000
• Chickasaw City School System - $380,200
• Clarke County School System - $400,000
• Colbert County School System - $400,000
• Crenshaw County School System - $400,000
• Cullman City School System - $400,000
• Dale County School System - $391,880
• Daleville City School System - $395,563.32
• Dallas County School System - $400,000
• DeKalb County School System - $400,000
• Fairfield City School System - $396,507
• Gadsden City School System - $400,000
• i3 Academy - $400,000
• Jackson County School System - $395,577
• Jefferson County School System - $400,000
• Leeds City School System - $224,988
• Madison City School System - $397,900
• Marshall County School System - $400,000
• Midfield City School System - $400,000
• Mobile County School System - $400,000
• Montgomery County School System - $400,000
• Oneonta City School System - $399,999
• Pelham City School System - $400,000
• Perry County School System - $400,000
• Pickens County School System - $400,000
• Piedmont City School System - $400,000
• Russell County School System - $396,405
• Russellville City School System - $400,000
• Scottsboro City School System - $400,000
• Selma City School System - $399,122
• Sheffield City School System - $400,000
• Sumter County School System - $294,330
• Tallapoosa County School System - $400,000
• Thomasville City School System - $400,000
• Tuscaloosa County School System - $395,260
• Winston County School System - $400,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.