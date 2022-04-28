Boaz City Council members will host a public hearing May 9 regarding the zoning of recently annexed property.
Mayor David Dyar said the property, located at 1151 Henderson Road and owned by Dan and Sheila Smith, may be zoned R-1 (Low Density Detached Residential District).
In other business handled in the brief meeting Monday night, councilmen also:
• Approved accounts payable vouchers totaling $273,751. All vouchers are posted at city hall for public inspection.
• Adopted a resolution authorizing the city clerk to arrange and contract for the sale of city-owned surplus property.
The items declared surplus include numerous Dell Optiplex and Apple computers and associated equipment; a lane reel and ropes; a computer timing system and Colorado brand scoreboard; and various other small items.
• Appointed Sloan Limbaugh to the Boaz City School Board with a term expiring April 26, 2027.
The council’s next regularly scheduled meeting will be May 9 at the Boaz Senior Center. A work session will be held at 5:30 p.m. followed by the council meeting at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.