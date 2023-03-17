MONTGOMERY – Despite the overwhelming cooperation between Alabama citizens and first responders, numerous motorists across the state continuously fail to yield properly and safely when being approached by authorized emergency vehicles.

Appropriately responding to emergency vehicles enables first responders to execute their duties effectively and efficiently while simultaneously allowing them to preserve public safety and protect the citizens of Alabama.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.