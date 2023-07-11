It’s almost time for the 2023 Ms. Senior Marshall County Pageant. The pageant will be at the Whole Backstage Theatre on Saturday, Oct. 14, but the deadline to sign up and be a contestant in the pageant is July 18. Two queens will be crowned, one in the 60-69 age group and one in 70+.
Any woman 60 or older in Alabama is welcome to join in on the pageant fun and make new friends. There is no experience required, but there is an application fee of $75 which includes 4 tickets to the pageant, three workshops, full dress rehearsal, a swag bag and portfolio pictures. The workshops will be four hours long, teaching you all you need to know for the pageant. There will be an interview portion of the competition, and no talent portion this year.
“The organization no longer requires a talent or a 30 second speech. Instead, we have added two new (outfits) competitions, Fashion Runway and Active Wear (fitness), along with Evening Gown and Inner Beauty,” said pageant director Dawn Hagstrom.
Winners of the pageant will get the opportunity to compete in the 2024 Ms. Senior Alabama Pageant that will be held next June.
Stay around after the Ms. Sr. Marshall County Pageant for the cupcake reception and conversation with this year’s pageant contestants.
A portion of the proceeds from the pageant will be going to Meals on Wheels of Marshall County (United Way). The Meals on Wheels program dedicates themselves to providing a meal delivery service to homebound seniors in Marshall County. They also help transport seniors to and from doctors appointments.
To hold your spot or ask for an application please contact Dawn Hagstrom at dawnhagstrom@gmail.com or 256-738-5886.
