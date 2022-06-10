Kelleybrooke Brown, owner and director of the Lighthouse Children’s Theatre in Albertville, refers to all of her actors and actresses as “her little birds.” Seventeen-year-old Griffin Simmons is no exception.
The longtime member of Brown’s theatre program will spread his wings later this month as he travels with Brown to New York City to record an instructional choreography video for “Finding Nemo.”
“I sent in a virtual audition in early spring and got a call on May 31 that they cast me,” Simmons said. “It was a shock!”
Griffin and Brown will travel to NYC June 25-July 2.
In the meantime, Simmons will be head choreographer for all summer camps for the Lighthouse Theatre.
The Music Theater International (MTI) and ITheatrics produce and distribute the videos to theater and schools to assist in their efforts to put on musicals.
“These videos help teachers without on-staff choreographers or choreographers who are not that confident,” Simmons said.
“MTI choreography videos are there to help give them instruction or ideas for their shows.”
Griffin will receive $500 to offset some travel expenses, he said, and he’s already preparing for his role.
“I already have the material, so I’ve been practicing,” Simmons said. “I need to be familiar with all the parts, come in with a really great attitude and be willing to work hard.”
The process from filming to worldwide distribution can take up to two years, he said.
“When I am making the videos, I’m in the moment, trying to be as professional and focused as possible,” he said.
“When I get the chance to go back and look at the videos and watch them, it is really cool and awesome. I think, ‘I did that!’”
Brown said she’s proud of Simmons’ accomplishments.
“This is his fourth time to go,” she said. “It is a habit of his success.
“He’s gotten an opportunity to do things kids his age don’t normally get to do, but he’s doing it due to his hard work.”
Traveling to NYC is an exciting trek for Simmons, one he has undertaken before.
“I hope to do some sightseeing, but since this came up so recently, we haven’t had much opportunity to plan yet,” he said.
Simmons previously traveled to NYC to record similar videos for “Beauty and the Beast,” “Aladdin” and “Newsies,” in 2017 and 2019.
“Doing this is a great way to see professional choreographers do their work,” Simmons said.
While Simmons is a rising senior at Albertville High School, his future plans are still unknown.
“I will definitely pursue some type of theater route,” Simmons said. “I’m just not sure yet what specifically I want to do.”
Simmons and his twin brother, Tucker, have been active in the Whole Backstage Children’s Theatre, Little Aggie Theatre and now the Lighthouse Theatre for several years.
To learn more about the Lighthouse Theatre, check their Facebook page. This summer, the theatre will put on several performances, including “Footloose the Musical,” “Aladdin Kids” and “Newsies Jr.” as part of their summer camp program. Spots are still available, and reservations may be made by visiting www.lighthousetheatrecompany.weebly.com.
“I started in the theater at a young age,” Simmons said.
“I love it. It always gives me an opportunity to grow and flourish as a dancer, actor, choreographer and just a person in general.
“It has given me the chance to gain people skills and I have made friends from around the world, from Australia to Atlanta.
“I’m just thankful and blessed to be able to do what I love doing.”
