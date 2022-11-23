BOAZ, Ala. — Short Creek Bridge on Ala. Hwy. 168 near Double Bridges, located about three miles away from U.S. Hwy. 431 between Boaz and Kilpatrick, has been reopened.

ALDOT reopened the bridge Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 22, after it had been closed and traffic had been detoured for more than a year. 

