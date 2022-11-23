BOAZ, Ala. — Short Creek Bridge on Ala. Hwy. 168 near Double Bridges, located about three miles away from U.S. Hwy. 431 between Boaz and Kilpatrick, has been reopened.
ALDOT reopened the bridge Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 22, after it had been closed and traffic had been detoured for more than a year.
Contractor Bridge Builders of Alabama began work on the $3.5 million project in November 2021 to demolish and replace the bridge originally built in 1948.
Barricades were removed Tuesday and the segment of highway near Short Creek reopened shortly after 2 p.m.
ALDOT officials said for motorists to be aware that the area is still a construction zone, workers may be present at times, and lane closures are possible for completion of remaining minor work items.
