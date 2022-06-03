BOAZ – Snead State Community College added new equipment for its Industrial Systems Technology program to provide students with real-world learning experiences.
Three new robotic trainers were added to the program’s training lab thanks to funding from an Industrial Systems Expansion and Enhancement grant. The units are six-axis, industrial grade robots that provide hands-on learning opportunities with fully-functional work cells. Students also receive training using a virtual robot, using RobotStudio software.
“These are the exact same robots that are being used in industry today,” said Industrial Systems Technology Instructor Todd Freshwater. “The skills students are learning by using these robots can be applied immediately in the workplace.”
The Industrial Systems Technology program requires two semesters of robot instruction. Beginning in the Fall 2022, students who successfully complete the classes will be certified in basic ABB robot programming and operation.
For more information, contact Mr. Freshwater at todd.freshwater@snead.edu.
